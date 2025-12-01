Barcelona Must Work Hard To Retain La Liga Title—Flick

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has warned his players to keep working hard to retain the Spanish La Liga title at the end of the 2025-26 season.

The Blaugrana returned to the top of the log last weekend following Real Madrid’s disappointing 1-1 draw against Girona.

Barcelona will take on Atletico Madrid on Tuesday at Camp Nou in a bid to further steer clear in the title race.

Flick led Barcelona to the title last season, and he is hoping to repeat the feat this year, urging his players to keep their focus.

He said, “We are back at the top, and we are happy about that. It’s where we want to be, but the important thing is to stay there until the end of the season. We have to keep working hard and give our best. We are leaders, but at the moment, we are not at our best. We need to move forward to get back to playing our best football.

“I think we are committing too many mistakes, despite having the quality to control matches. It’s something we have missed in recent matches, but we can do it, and we are working towards that.”

Advertisement

The German manager is expecting a tough clash against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Flick said, “We know we are up against a fantastic team with a lot of quality, one of the best in Europe, with one of the best coaches. For that reason, it will be a tough encounter.

“I know we are not in top form like last season. But we have potential. And we have to increase our level.

“I’m really happy. The players are coming back; maybe we can increase our level. This is the most important thing.”

He also confirmed that Ronald Araujo will miss the encounter.

Advertisement

Flick concluded, “Ronald isn’t ready. It’s a private matter, and I won’t say more. I ask that you respect that; that’s all I can and will say.”

Araujo was sent off in Barcelona’s 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League last Tuesday; he also missed the 3-1 win over Alaves on Saturday.

Barcelona are currently one point clear of Real Madrid after 14 matches.