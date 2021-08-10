Barcelona Removes Messi’s Image From Camp Nou After Reports On PSG Deal

FC Barcelona staff have begin to remove Lionel Messi’s image just after a report confirmed that the Argentine has signed for Paris Saint-German.

Pictures seen by THE WHISTLER on Tuesday spotted the Argentines image in the Camp Nou being removed by staff.

Messi’s Image Removed In Camp Nou/Internet

Messi and Barcelona have battled to maintain the long relationship which started when the Argentine joined the club at the age of 13.

Last week, the club released a statement that its all time greatest player will no longer continue at the club due to La Liga financial regulation.

Both parties had reached a deal which Messi agreed a 50 per cent pay cut for two years after which he will play at the club for free, according to reports.

But on Sunday, the Argentine who has been heavily linked with PSG said it was not his wish to leave the club.

But the Argentine has agreed a two year deal with PSG and a weekly pay of £500,000.