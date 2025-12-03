Barcelona Suffer Olmo Injury Blow

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Barcelona have confirmed that midfielder Dani Olmo is expected to be ruled out of action for one month after dislocating his shoulder.

He suffered the injury in the 3-1 LaLiga win over Atletico on Tuesday which took Barca four points clear at the top of the table.

Olmo landed awkwardly after scoring against Atletico Madrid, and was unable to celebrate.

The Spanish giants announced in a statement on Wednesday that Olmo is expected to be out of action for one month

The statement read: “Olmo suffered a dislocation in his left shoulder during yesterday’s match against Atletico Madrid.

“Following the tests carried out, a conservative treatment has been chosen. The approximate recovery time is one month.”

Advertisement

The 27-year-old has suffered various injury problems since joining the Catalan giants in 2024 from RB Leipzig.

Olmo joins Fermin Lopez, Gavi and Marc-Andre ter Stegen on the sidelines, ahead of a key Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt next week.

He will be unavailable for the matches against Betis, Eintracht Frankfurt, Osasuna, Villarreal, and the upcoming Copa del Rey fixture.

Barcelona are also currently without Fermín López, who would be the obvious replacement for Olmo, due to a calf injury, although there is hope he could return against either Betis or Frankfurt.

Frenkie de Jong should also be available again this weekend after missing the Atlético game with flu.

Advertisement

Barcelona will be back in La Liga action on Saturday against Real Betis.