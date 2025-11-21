Barcelona’s Yamal Poised For Return In Bilbao Clash

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has confirmed that young star Lamine Yamal is ready to feature for the club in Saturday’s La Liga encounter against Athletic Bilbao.

Yamal, who has been battling with groin issues, is set for a comeback as Barca returns to their home ground after two and a half years, with the club reopening the partially renovated Camp Nou with a reduced capacity.

Flick confirmed on Friday that Yamal is fit and ready to return after he was released from Spain’s squad on November 11.

Raphinha, out since September with a hamstring injury, is also set to be back, but fellow forward Marcus Rashford is a doubt for Saturday after coming down with a fever.

The Catalans played their home matches over the last two seasons at the Olympic Stadium, where Flick led them to the league title in his debut campaign in 2024-25.

The squad held an open training session at the Camp Nou on November 7.

Flick is confident that the return to Nou Camp will give the club a push in their home games.

He said: “I think we prefer to play in Camp Nou … When we were at the training and I went up the stairs and reached the pitch, it was an unbelievable feeling.

“It can give us a really big push in the match because it’s very close, and the fans … know exactly when the team needs this push.

“Game by game, this is what we want to do. I know that it’s a long, long way till the end of May … We never have doubts about what we want to do and how we want to play and reach our goals.

“Last season was the same … we have to look into ourselves, and we have to give our best performance in every match.”

Barcelona are three points behind Real Madrid in the Spanish top flight and stand 11th in the Champions League, where they visit Chelsea on Tuesday.