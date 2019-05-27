Barely 2wks After Criticising Pastors Who Acquire Private Jets, Prophet Iginla Acquires One For Self

The founder of Champions Royal Assembly, Pastor Joshua Iginla, has acquired a private jet.

According to The Punch, the prophet made the announcement during a sermon in Abuja on Sunday.

Iginla’s move comes barely two weeks after the prophet criticized pastors who acquired private jets.

A statement issued May 27th by Iginla’s press team which highlighted the recent works of charity by the prophet to the less privileged and needy, had said the prophet had the resources to acquire a private jet, but doing such was not a mandate given to him by God.

“Bro. Iginla, during the service revealed that he had the resources to acquire a private jet but unlike other men of God, he decided to use it to assist the needy in the society, as that was the number one mandate God gave to him,” the statement had read.

But a video of the private jet was posted on the social media handles of the church on Sunday.

Recently, the founder of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman acquired a jet.

Other Nigerian pastors who own aircraft include Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Bishop David Oyedepo, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, and several others.

