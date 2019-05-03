Baru Inaugurates AGPC Reconstituted Board

Advertisement

The Group Managing Director of The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, has inaugurated the re-constituted Board of Directors of ANOH Gas Processing Company Limited (AGPC), a company co-owned by Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc and NNPC.

The inauguration of the new board for the ANOH project, which is targeted at delivering 300 million standard cubic feet of gas per day to the Nigerian market, took place at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Towers in Abuja on Thursday.

Baru, during the inauguration, said the ANOH gas project, aims to help meet the Corporation’s gas master plan aspiration which is to increase the supply of gas to the domestic market, adding that the project was conceived to deliver that.

“We believe a private sector-driven project should deliver a mandate faster that a public-led one.”

The members of the re-constituted Board of Directors include, Engr. Saidu A. Mohammed (NNPC Chief Operation Officer, Gas & Power), Austin Avuru (SEPLAT’s Chief Executive Officer), Babatunde Bakare (NGC’s Managing Director), Stuart Connal (Managing Director, AGPC), Bala M. Wunti (NNPC Group General Managing, Corporate Planning & Strategy), and Gert-Jan Smulders (SEPLAT’s Technical Director).

Delivering his address at the inauguration, the Chief Executive Office, SEPLAT, Mr. Austin Avuru, appreciated the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) and the NNPC for always supporting the brand.

“I need to register our deep sense of gratitude for the nine years we have been in partnership with the NPDC. In the last three year under the current leadership of the NNPC, we have had a relationship that is non-acrimonious. For the first time, we are doing what people will probably be doing in the future.

“Half of the equity funding is already in the bank. Thanks to the GMD of the NNPC for making funding available.”

Avuru further said that applications have been filled with the CAC to change the board of directors of the Seplat brand (AGPC).

“Following the Partners’ completion of their first equity funding, the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) applications were filed and approved for the change of Shareholders and Directors of AGPC in order to reflect the equal shareholding of NGC and SEPLAT.”