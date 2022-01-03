Bashir Tofa: Northerners Lost Mentor, Says Northern Coalition

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, Monday, expressed deep regrets over the death of Kano elder and one-time presidential candidate, Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa.

In a condolence message issued by its spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, CNG said, “We owe immeasurable gratitude to the late Bashir Tofa whose leadership, sacrifices, statesmanship, patriotism and unwavering commitment to the interests of the people of Northern Nigerian and citizens of Nigeria as a whole are unparallelled.

“We mourn the passing of this great man from whose life and works we have drawn inspiration. We must strive, in all we do, to live by the personal and social values and standards he lived and set for himself.

“The North certanly lost a great statesman, but the youth lost a mentor, a guardian, a living history and an embodiment of all the exemplary qualities young Northerners should strive to achieve.

“We pray the Almighty Allah to overlook his shortcomings, forgive his gentle soul, admit him to Jannah and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

THE WHISTLER reports that the late Tofa was the presidential candidate of the National Republican Convention that contested against Moshood Abiola’s Social Democratic Party in the 1993 presidential election.