Bauchi Assembly Shut Down Over PASAN Nationwide Strike

34 SHARES Share Tweet

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), Bauchi state chapter, has shut down the state House Assembly and joined the nationwide indefinite strike by the association.

The association had directed its members nationwide to shut down the National Assembly and all the 36 State Houses of Assembly indefinitely, from midnight on Monday.

Mr. Ishaku Gital, Chairman of the Bauchi State PASAN, stated this at a news conference, on Tuesday, in Bauchi.

He said the chapter had joined the action following directives by the national president of the association, explaining that the strike became necessary following the inability of the Federal Government to implement the Financial Autonomy Act of 2018 and Presidential Order 10, 2020.

“The union has exhausted all attempts aimed at asking for the implementation of the Financial Autonomy Act by the federal government, after 21 days, 14 days, and 7 days ultimatum.

“At this juncture, the union has no other option than to direct members to embark on indefinite strike.

“Our members have run out of patience and have resolved to forthwith put an end to further delays to the implementation of the Financial Autonomy Act,” he said.

He added that the strike commenced on Tuesday, March 23.

According to him, there will be no going back until the full implementation of the law as provided for in section 121 (3) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and Presidential Order 10, 2020.

“It has been directed that no chapter leadership should engage in any negotiations, as all negotiations must be done centrally,” he stated.

Gital reiterated that the state assembly would remain closed until a counter directive from the national body was issued.