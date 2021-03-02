Bauchi Borrows N2.5 Billion To Renovate General Hospitals

35 SHARES Share Tweet

The Bauchi State Government has secured N2.5 billion loan from United Bank for African (UBA) to renovate and expand its general hospitals with state-of-the-art facilities.

Governor Bala Mohammed disclosed this after inspecting ongoing and completed projects in the state on Tuesday in Alkaleri Local Government Area.

He said that the government was concerned about the vision and mission of general hospitals that appeared to be declining by the day due to its old structures, age and neglect of many years by successive governments.

He said that “some of the structures, medical equipment and manpower can no longer meet the needs and demands of the present day general and specialist hospital.

“That was why government decided to secure a loan to the tune of N2 billion to renovate and expand the hospitals.

“The government decided to award contract for the renovation and expansion of the hospitals so as to offer better healthcare services to the people. Very soon, the challenges would be over.”

Mohammed added that the Bauchi State Government had already published the tender for contractors to subscribe for bidding.

He noted that the health sector was a priority of his administration and that a state of emergency was declared on the sector in the state.

He added that the government was committed to providing good healthcare services in the primary and secondary health facilities.

He explained that UBA had donated N100 million for the renovation of some parts of the hospital as part of its social responsibility.

He said “Alkaleri General Hospital is one of the most visited because of its proximity to the main road linking Bauchi, Gombe and other states in the North East.

“Given its strategic location, the hospital which serves as the last hope of the poor and rural dwellers, can be reached easily from any part of the township and beyond,” he said

He assured that he will provide Alkaleri general hospital with a big generator for power as well as employ more health personnel across the state.