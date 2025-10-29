Bauchi Education Officer Sacked For Sexual Harassment Cries Foul

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A senior education officer in Bauchi State, Amos Joshua, has protested his dismissal on allegations of sexual harassment, insisting he was wrongly accused and denied a fair hearing.

Joshua, who served as Principal Assistant Education Officer at Government College Azare, was removed after a disciplinary panel reportedly found him guilty of misconduct.

The Bauchi State Civil Service Commission announced his dismissal in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Saleh Umar, following its plenary session on September 11, 2025.

According to the Commission, Joshua’s actions breached Rule 0327 of the Civil Service Regulations, which addresses sexual harassment and other serious offences.

Officials said multiple panels reviewed the case before reaching the decision.

But Joshua insists he is innocent and claims he was never allowed to properly defend himself.

Speaking tearfully to AIT, he said the decision has ruined his career and reputation.

The commission said the decision was reached during its 32nd plenary session held on September 11, 2025, after general disciplinary procedures had been exhausted as contained in Rule 0317 of the Public Service Rules and Regulations.

The commission has also elevated two deputy directors in an acting capacity to the rank of Directors of Physical Planning and Development Control on grade level 16, and a Chief Physical Planning Officer was moved to acting capacity as Deputy Director of Physical Planning on grade level 15.

Additionally, 80 nursing officers and nursing superintendents were promoted to their next grades, ranging from levels 10 to 14, based on submissions from various state boards.

The Chairman of the commission, Ibrahim Muhammad, confirmed that due process was strictly followed in line with established regulations, stressing that the decision was necessary to uphold discipline and integrity within the service.

“The commission remains committed to fairness and transparency in handling staff matters. The action taken against Mr Emos is a reminder to all civil servants that professional conduct and adherence to the rules are paramount for an effective and accountable public service,” he said.