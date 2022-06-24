Bauchi Emulates Zamfara, Declares Public Holiday For Voter Registration

As the deadline for continuous voters’ exercise approaches, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has declared Monday, the 27th of June, 2022 as a public holiday to enable its citizens to enroll in the ongoing continuous voter registration.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado

The governor who expressed concern over the low turn-out of eligible persons for the exercise explained that the work-free day was declared to enable the state public and civil servants to go to their respective localities to register and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported how the Zamfara State Government declared a week-long holiday to enable its citizens to enroll in the ongoing continuous voter registration exercise.

This comes amid controversies over the rumoured extension of the CVR exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), although the commission insists the exercise will end on the 30th of June.