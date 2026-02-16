Bauchi Enrols 1.2 Million Children In School

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Bauchi government says it has enrolled 1.2 million children into the formal school system, to enhance access to free quality education in the state.

Adamu Mohammed, Chairman, Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), said this at a news conference on Monday in Bauchi.

He said the figure showed a sharp reduction in the number of out-of-School children from 1.7 million to 216,000.

Represented by Abdulhamid Jubril, Permanent Secretary in the board, Mohammed said coordinated reforms and community-driven interventions had transformed the basic education landscape in the state.

He said the state previously grappled with 1.7 million out-of-school children due to systemic neglect, weak enforcement of compulsory education laws, poverty, and socio-cultural barriers.

“However, as of Dec. 18, 2025, the number dropped sharply to 216,000 representing an over 85 per cent reduction and restoring access to education for more than 1.2 million children.

“The 2025/2026 statewide enrolment drive exceeded expectations, enrolling 284,000 learners against an initial target of 220,000, translating to a 129 per cent performance rate.

“The success was driven by data-based planning, attendance monitoring, early warning systems, and coordinated stakeholder engagement,” he said.

Mohammed described active involvement of traditional and community leadership as a key pillar of the reform in enforcing enrollment, monitoring attendance, and mobilising communities.

He said that Toro Local Government Area led the enrollment index, integrating over 35,000 pupils into formal classrooms from an estimated 50,000 out-of-school children.

The chairman said the board initiated viable programmes aimed at promoting girls’education via conditional cash transfer and adolescent empowerment programmes.

This, he said, significantly improved enrolment, retention, and transition at upper basic and senior secondary levels as well as reduced gender disparities across the state.

Mohammed highlighted that infrastructure expansion also supported the gains through the construction of mega, model, and smart schools, rehabilitation of existing facilities, and integration of Tsangaya and Qur’anic schools into the formal education system.

He said the influx of new learners has increased pressure on classrooms, teachers, and learning resources in spite of progress.

According to Mohammed, the state government plans to institutionalise the role of traditional leaders in education accountability, accelerate ICT reforms, and establish a Special Teacher Corps for underserved communities, to sustain the feat.

“Bauchi is now firmly on the path toward inclusive, sustainable educational transformation and human capital development.”