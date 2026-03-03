Bauchi Governor Appoints 13 New Permanent Secretaries

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has approved the appointment of 13 new Permanent Secretaries (PS) in the State Civil Service as part of efforts to enhance efficiency and professionalism in governance.

This is contained in a statement by Malam Auwali Waziri, Information and Public Relations Officer, Office of the Head of Civil Service on Tuesday in Bauchi.

Waziri said the appointments reflected the administration’s commitment to merit, integrity, inclusivity and institutional continuity.

He explained that the newly appointed officials emerged after a rigorous selection process involving Directors drawn from 10 Local Government Areas of the state.

He also explained that the appointments were aimed at strengthening service delivery and ensuring effective implementation of government policies and programmes across ministries and agencies.

He urged the appointees to justify the confidence reposed in them by serving with integrity, dedication and renewed commitment to achieving the administration’s development objectives.

The new Permanent Secretaries are Talatu Musa, Alkaleri LGA, Ibrahim Ahmed, Bauchi LGA, Abubakar Abdullahi, Bauchi LGA, Mamman Dagauda, Dambam LGA, and Musa Datti, Giade LGA,

Others are Ibrahim Rufa’i, Katagum LGA, Sani Musa, Kirfi LGA, Abubakar Lamido, Misau LGA, Yamai Muhammad, Misau LGA, Mohammed Barau, Ningi LGA, Umar Usman, Ningi LGA, Kani Muhammad, Shira LGA, Sama’ila Liman, Tafawa Balewa LGA, and Sabiu Gumba,Tafawa Balewa LGA.