Bauchi Governor-Elect Mohammed Speaks Of His Plans

The Bauchi state governor-elect, Senator Bala Mohammed, has described his victory at the polls as a rejection of the four years ‘nightmare’ of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the state.

“Four years ago, the citizens of Bauchi State accepted a clarion call with excitement from you and voted a government they believed would usher a new and radical beginning.

“This dream turned out to be a nightmare with scandalous consequences leading the majority of our people to doubt that our children will ever have a better future. As a matter-of-fact, it is the failure of the outgoing administration to fulfill virtually all its electoral promises that boomeranged to their rejection by the citizens of Bauchi State,” he said in his acceptance speech on Tuesday.

According to him, the people of the state have “chosen through the ballot box never again to leave the destiny of our State in the hands of those who lack the vision, the motivation, and the capacity to drive the change we desperately need.”

He accused the APC-led state government of having subjected the citizens “to grave and unprecedented economic deprivation and political persecution. As a father, I feel a sense of moral outrage that many of our once very ambitious youths have become completely demoralized and reduced to thuggery and drug addiction.”

He recounted that there was a time when every child in Bauchi state was guaranteed a functional education in our schools, promising “to restore all our educational institutions to their glory again. Contrary to popular belief, our greatest strength is not our lands or our businesses but our own human capital.”

Other areas he promised to address include provision of labour for the empowerment of Bauchi teeming youths; healthcare system that will cater especially to the needs of women and children as well as the launch of a pro-business, pro-market agricultural and economic revolution within four years.

He explained that his “aim is to win over majority of the people of Bauchi State to believe in our new ideas and to believe in ourselves. It is my desire to rapidly pull Bauchi State into 21st century, and I see a world of opportunities and possibilities waiting for us to explore through pragmatic innovations.”