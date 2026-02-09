Bauchi Governor Sacks Commissioner

178 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has relieved the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima, of his appointment with immediate effect.

The decision was announced in a brief statement issued early Monday by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado, who said the move followed a minor reshuffle in the State Executive Council.

According to the statement, the adjustment forms part of the administration’s routine cabinet review aimed at injecting fresh ideas, strengthening governance and enhancing service delivery across the state.

“His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, has approved a minor change in the composition of his cabinet.

“In that respect, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima, has been relieved of his appointment as a member of the State Executive Council with immediate effect,” the statement said.

The Governor thanked Galadima for his contributions during his tenure and wished him success in his future endeavours.

He also reassured residents of his administration’s continued commitment to peace, security and good governance, noting that a replacement for the former commissioner would be announced in due course.