Bauchi Governor Signals Planned Defection To ADC

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Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has indicated that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is his preferred destination as he weighs a possible exit from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mohammed, who also chairs the PDP Governors’ Forum, made this known on Tuesday while hosting an ADC delegation led by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, at the Government House in Bauchi.

Addressing journalists after a closed-door meeting, the governor blamed his planned defection on the protracted crisis within the PDP, noting that reconciliation efforts had failed.

“We have found ourselves in a very serious situation. I have done everything possible to ensure reconciliation, but it has not worked.

“We set up committees at both the national and state levels to explore all options, including even the All Progressives Congress, but sadly, we discovered that we are not wanted there,” he said.

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The governor explained that while consultations were ongoing with multiple political platforms, the ADC had so far emerged as the most viable option.

“As of now, ADC appears to be a very welcoming and acceptable platform. However, we have not concluded discussions. We are engaging stakeholders to ensure we do not make mistakes,” Mohammed added.

The governor disclosed that a final decision would be taken imminently, with a formal declaration expected by Thursday.

“We are very conscious of the timeline. Everything will be concluded by Thursday so that we can move forward together. You will hear a firm commitment from us,” he said.

Mohammed further alleged that the PDP’s internal divisions were being worsened by external influences, accusing the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, of contributing to the crisis.

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He also revealed that he had engaged key stakeholders, including leaders of the All Progressives Congress and President Bola Tinubu, in efforts to resolve the impasse, but said the situation remained unresolved.

The PDP has lost 11 governors to other parties within a space of 10 months. The party lost 10 of them to the ruling APC, while one left for the Accord Party.

Governor Mohammed and his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde are the only two PDP governors remaining in the party.