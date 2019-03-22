Advertisement

Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives has accused the Bauchi State Governor Mohammed Abubakar, of plots to implicate him in criminal conspiracy.

In a letter to the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu and copied Yusuf Bichi, director-general of the Department of State Services, DSS, Dogara claimed he has credible information of how the governor intends to execute the criminal plot against him.

“I write to inform the Inspector General of Police that I am in receipt of credible intelligence about an ongoing plot by Bauchi State government to implicate me in a criminal conspiracy,” Dogara said.

“The Bauchi State government has procured hundreds of motorbikes and cars which are being branded in the Government House Bauchi with my pictures and logo of my party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and my name inscribed.

“The plan is that the Bauchi State government will engage some criminal elements and give them the branded motorbikes and cars which they will use to commit crime and thereafter abandon them at the scene so as to implicate me.

“I am, by this letter, putting the Police and other security agencies on notice so as to be on the watch out for these criminal elements intended to be deployed by Bauchi State Government,” the letter read.

Dogara, who is from Bauchi State and Governor Abubakar are open political enemies.

They both were formerly All Progressives Congress (APC) members before Dogara defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2018.

The Speaker is among those doing everything to ensure the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Bala Mohammed, who secured the highest votes cast in the March 9 election declared inconclusive, becomes next governor of the state.