Bauchi Trains Vigilantes On Intelligence Gathering

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Bauchi State Vigilante and Community Security Agency has trained 600 personnel on leadership skills, intelligence gathering, and other security techniques.

Its Director-General, Alhaji Umar Shayi, disclosed this on Tuesday in Bauchi.

According to him, the training had equipped the officers with skills to address various criminal activities in the state.

He said the state government recruited personnel across the 20 local government areas to strengthen community security.

Shayi said the present administration established the agency through an enabling law to properly structure the vigilante group in the state.

Advertisement

“We have engaged about 600 vigilante officers across the state. This is part of the employment drive of His Excellency, Sen. Bala Mohammed.

“We are also working in synergy with other security agencies,” he said.

Shayi appreciated the residents for their support of the various vigilante posts in curbing security issues.