Bawa To Speak At Valedictory Session For Buhari On Food Security, Illicit Financial Flow

Abdulrasheed Bawa, the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will be speaking at a valedictory session for President Muhammadu Buhari.

This is in consolidation of his legacy as the African Anti-Corruption Champion and some other achievements recorded under his leadership.

The event which is being organised by the EFCC and the African Union Development Agency-NEPAD (AUDA-NEPAD)/African Peer Review Mechanism APRM will take place on 23rd September, 2022.

The event is titled: “Food Security Response – Combating Illicit Financial Flows and Securing Asset Returns for Sustainable Development.”

This event is meant to serve as a platform for peer learning on the best practices for effective response to food security.

It is also meant to strengthen measures for combating illicit financial flows globally.

Global leaders and African Heads of State are expected to participate.

Other are Ministers, Heads of Departments and Agencies, captains of Industries, representatives of national and international anti-graft agencies, representatives of national and international revenue and tax authorities.

Some officials of the AUDA-NEPAD/APRM member states, ministers, Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), coordinators and other relevant African Union Agencies are also expected to grace the occasion.

Others are the representatives of relevant United Nations Agencies, financial Institutions and development partners, representatives of private sectors and captains of industries, senior representatives of Inter- Governmental organisations including the European Union (EU), and senior representatives of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).

Bawa is currently attending the 77th United Nations General Assembly at New York

He joined other government functionaries to attend the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) with the Theme: “A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges.”

UNGA 77 presents opportunities for unprecedented and urgent global cooperation among nations where world leaders debate and consider global actions for collective and sustainable solutions to common problems.

It seeks innovative solution to complex and overlapping problems confronting the world particularly food insecurity, humanitarian and climate change challenges as well as worsening inequality per capita income.