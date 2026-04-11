Bayelsa Convoy Brawl: Military Personnel To Face Court-Martial Monday

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The Nigerian Navy officer involved in the unprofessional conduct during the official visit of President Bola Tinubu to Bayelsa State on Friday, will be facing a court-martial on Monday, THE WHISTLER has learnt.

This incident exposed a breakdown in discipline among security personnel assigned to the presidential convoy.

The officer, who was driving a Naval Police van as part of the president’s escort team, became involved in a confrontation that escalated into a public altercation.

The incident, captured in a widely circulated 53-second video, showed security operatives abandoning protocol and engaging in disorderly conduct in full view of civilians.

Footage of the incident showed the driver of a “Naval Police” Hilux vehicle stepping out of his truck to exchange heated words with personnel from the army who were also part of the convoy.

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The confrontation intensified after the officer returned to his seat, when a soldier armed with a rifle approached the vehicle and threw a sudden punch at him, turning the verbal dispute into a physical assault.

The situation escalated rapidly as personnel from both the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Navy joined the altercation, trading blows and creating a chaotic scene that drew the attention of onlookers.

The public display of infighting among armed operatives during a high-profile state visit had triggered widespread criticism and raised concerns over inter-agency coordination and professionalism within Nigeria’s security architecture.

Reacting to the incident in a post via his X handle on Saturday, the Director of Naval Information, Navy Captain Abi Folorunso, confirmed that those involved have been taken into custody and are undergoing disciplinary procedures.

“The affected personnel are in custody and already undergoing appropriate administrative and disciplinary procedures in accordance with extant military regulations,” he wrote.

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However, further findings by THE WHISTLER indicate that the naval officer is currently being held at the Nigerian Navy Ship Soroh in Yenagoa, where he remains in custody pending further action.

A senior officer familiar with the development confirmed that the arrest followed a directive issued by the Commanding Officer, with initial documentation of the case scheduled through the Officer of the Day (OOD).

The officer said, “The individual is currently detained at the guardroom of NNS Soroh, with both hands and legs in handcuffs. On the directive of the Commanding Officer, he is to be presented before the Officer of the Day (OOD) tonight for preliminary documentation of the case.

“He will also appear before the Commanding Officer again on Monday between 9:00am and 10:00am.

“He is expected to face a court-martial on six charges, underscoring the gravity of the offence.

“The matter is currently under formal military disciplinary process, with further action to follow.”