Bayelsa Decides: Sylva Loses More Loyalists As Major APC Support Group Joins PDP

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…You’ll Be Deposed If You Allow Violence In Your Domain – Diri Warns Monarchs

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State has suffered a huge blow following the defection of the Seibarugu Political Dynasty to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Advertisement

The influential group in the APC, comprising of thousands of members across the state, is led by a former Acting Governor and Speaker of the House of Assembly, Chief Werinipre Seibarugu.

At a formal declaration during a meeting with Governor Douye Diri in Government House, Yenagoa, coordinator of the Seibarugu Dynasty, Ebiye Waripamo, said they were attracted to the PDP by the governor’s leadership style that is peaceful and development-oriented.

Waripamo said after assessing Governor Diri’s performance in almost four years, particularly the prevailing peace and security as well as the ongoing developmental projects across the state, they were left with no choice than to join hands with him to move Bayelsa forward.

He assured the governor and members of the PDP of their unalloyed commitment to the governor’s re-election on November 11, 2023.

Advertisement

“We left Jerusalem and went to Egypt but now we are back in Jerusalem and this is where we will stay. We are not going back again.

“Your Excellency, we have seen your developmental strides in the state and we are impressed. We came back to PDP because of your leadership style,” Waripamo said.

Also speaking, the PDP National Financial Secretary, Daniel Woyengikuro, said he led members of the party in the Gbarain-Ekpetiama axis of Yenagoa Local Government Area to formally introduce the Seibarugu Dynasty to the governor.

Describing members of the group as the main opposition elements in Yenagoa Constituency 2, Woyengikuro expressed optimism that by joining the PDP, election in the constituency will be a walkover for the ruling party.

In his remarks, the state PDP chairman, Solomon Agwana, welcomed the group and assured that the members will not be discriminated against.

Advertisement

Responding, Diri expressed appreciation to the leader of the Seibarugu Dynasty and described Seibarugu as a man of conviction and integrity.

He commended his decision to return to the PDP with thousands of his supporters.

Diri said the APC in the state was a deceitful party that does not mean well for its development, saying its candidate, a former governor, had nothing reasonable to show for his time in office.

“Let me appreciate your leader, Right Honourable Werinipre Seibarugu. This is how we separate men from the boys.

“There are certain decisions that are taken out of conviction. Seibarugu is a man of conviction, who looks at issues and does not take decisions based on sentiments.

“It is not about what will come into your pocket. Rather, what legacies are we leaving? That is what drives us as a government.

Advertisement

“A lot of people think politics is about propaganda. The opposition is good at that. All you hear from them is we have done nothing. But what did he do during his time as governor?”

In a related development, the Governor warned that any traditional ruler that allowed election violence in his domain would be deposed.

He gave the warning when he led the PDP governorship campaign team on a visit to the palace of the Okpo XXI of Okpoama Kingdom, King Ebitimi Banigo, at Okpoama in Brass Local Government Area of the state.

While thanking the Okpoama monarch, the council of chiefs and other stakeholders for their royal blessings and warm reception, the state’s helmsman urged them to sustain the prevailing peace in the state before, during and after the election.

“Political parties and their supporters should be allowed to canvass for votes without molestation.

“Let me caution that any traditional ruler that connives to breach the peace during the election risks being dethroned by my administration. We will not condone electoral violence as a government that upholds democratic principles,” he said.