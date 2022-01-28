Bayelsa Ex-Commissioner Says Gov. Diri Has Improved State

Nigeria
By Okoro Uchenna

A former Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Bayelsa State, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, has commended the efforts of the state governor, Douye Diri, in transforming service delivery in the state.

Mr Iworiso-Markson, who spoke in Lagos at an award ceremony in honour of Governor Diri for his outstanding performance in 2021, said the governor has transformed the state in just two years.

In his words: “In the last two years, we have closely followed your leadership style and we are greatly impressed on how you have made Bayelsa the desired destination of many.

“Aside supporting security agencies to effectively combat crime and criminality, you have reduced the political tension in the state which used to be a major cause for clashes and inter-party rivalry.”

The ex- commissioner recalled how Diri invited some members of the opposition party in the state to join him and other leaders for the maiden commercial flight to Bayelsa International Airport.

“Clearly, you have demonstrated that as a people, politics shouldn’t bring about division. In addition to that, you have set a new record that as a governor you do not only serve members of your party but the general interest of the State.

“Little wonder, Bayelsa is growing exponentially. We commend you on this regard and urge you to continue along this trajectory.”

The award was given to Gov Diri by FirstNews.

