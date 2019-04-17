BAYELSA POLL: We’ll Clash With FG In Coming Poll, Says Gov. Dickson

Advertisement

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has said the forth coming governorship election will once again witness another clash of interest between the state and the federal government of Nigeria.

Dickson stated this during an expended State Executive Council, SEC meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC last week fixed November 2, 2019 as date for the conduct of the governorship election in the state.

During the meeting which in attendance party chieftains, the governor warned party members against activities capable of robbing the party of victory.

The governor said there was a need for members to put aside their differences and work for the success of the party in the coming election which he described as an isolated one, noting that all hands must be on deck at ensuring that the party records a landslide victory.

He said, “There are two systems that will clash again in this governorship election. The state system which I lead with our teaming supporters and the federal system that will be deployed in this election. As a result, the old way of playing politics must change.

“Bayelsa is a stronghold of PDP. We are going to prove that again with our voters’ cards in the forthcoming governorship election. We cannot be intimidated by the heavy presence of security operatives and political thugs. They had failed in the past. They will fail again this time around.”

“Appointments will be made at the grassroots level as a way of rewarding those who worked for the party’s success, as the chairmen and members of the 32 Rural Development Authorities will soon be constituted.

“We have been running our state as one and I hope people coming after us will work together in peace. I appreciate everybody’s contribution. We together created a new Bayelsa and a new leadership style so that we can bring stability and development.”