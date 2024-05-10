Bayer Leverkusen Book Europa League Final Place, Set New European Record

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Bayer Leverkusen snatched a late 2-2 draw in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final clash with AS Roma in Germany to qualify for the final of the competition.

Xabi Alonso’s men won the first leg in Italy 2-0 courtesy of goals from Florian Wirtz and Robert Andrich.

Advertisement

The visitors produced an improved performance in the second leg to take the lead just before the end of the first half through Dani Paredes’ penalty. Jonathan Tag fouled Sardar Azmoun in the box

Paredes scored another penalty in the second half to even the tie, giving Roma a 2-0 lead as Hlozek was punished for handling the ball in the box.

Roma’s Mancini scored a comical own goal to reduce the deficit for Bayer Leverkusen.

Stanisic fired a low strike into the net in the 97th minute to make it 2-2 for the hosts and confirm their place in the final against Atalanta in Dublin on May 22.

Advertisement

They have now scored 17 goals after the 90th minute mark in all competitions this season.

Bayer Leverkusen have now set a new European unbeaten record of 49 matches without defeat, the longest unbeaten run in European competitions.

Xabi Alonso’s men are also in the hunt for an historic treble after winning the Bundesliga title in April. They will take on Kaiserslautern in the German Cup final and Atalanta in the Europa League final.

Alonso believes his team deserves to win all the three trophies available to them this season, hailing his players for showing character.

He said: “We’ll play two finals in a week as a result. We showed great character today after their second goal. I looked my players in the eye afterwards and saw that they wanted more.

Advertisement

“We still have the chance to win three titles. And my boys deserve all three titles.”

Up next for Bayer Leverkusen is a trip to VFL Bochum in the Bundesliga on Sunday.