Bayern Munich Announce Record Turnover

Bayern Munich announced a new record annual turnover of 978.3 million euros ($1.13 billion), while re-electing president Herbert Hainer for a third three-year term on Sunday.

The announcements came at Bayern’s AGM on Sunday, with the club’s revenue for the 2024-25 season 2.8 per cent higher than that in the previous campaign.

The club generated a profit of 27.1 million euros, down from 43.1 million euros in 2023-24 and 35.7 million the season before.

“Despite tumultuous times and a transfer market which is reaching new dimensions, we have once again achieved record turnover and posted a solid profit,” said CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen.

“This demonstrates the exceptional strength and substance of our club. We are not volatile, Bayern is stable.”

The defending German champions also announced membership had reached 432 500, the highest in the club’s history and more than that of any other football team.

Hainer was re-elected unopposed, winning the support of the vast majority of voting members.

With a few exceptions, German football clubs are required to adhere to the so-called ’50+1 rule’, requiring members to retain a controlling share in the club.

The rule ensures members and fans control clubs and prevents external investors having a majority say.