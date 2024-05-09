Bayern Munich Coach Blames Assistant Referee As Joselu Sends Real Madrid Into Champions League Final

620 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Substitute Joselu scored a late brace to help Real Madrid to a 2-1 win over Bayern Munich in the second leg of their semi-final clash at the Santiago Bernabeu to lead them into the final of the 2023-24 Champions League.

The first half ended goalless before Bayern Munich took the lead in the 68th minute when Alphonso Davies turned in Harry Kane’s pass to make it 1-0.

Joselu came off the bench in the 81st minute to replace Federico Valverde and he scored the equaliser in the seven minutes later when he took advantage of a rare Manuel Neuer’s mistake to poke home.

The Spanish striker turned the game around for Real Madrid when he finished off a square pass from Rudiger to make it 2-1, the goal was initially ruled out for offside before the video Assistant Referee ruled that he was onside.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men held on to record a stunning win to book a place against Dortmund in the final at Wembley on June 1.

The Italian manager was elated to guide his team to another Champions League final at the expense of Bayern Munich.

He said,”I think we played well but to be honest, we had opportunities to control the game.

“We had the strength to go up when they scored. It happened again here. It’s quite usual at the Bernabeu with our supporters. With them, we can do something that is unexpected.

“We believed. Joselu did a fantastic job. He is a fantastic striker. We did really well and had a lot of energy at the end of the game.

“I’m going to enjoy it, of course from now until the final. We have fantastic days with our supporters to celebrate the league. It will be fantastic. [To the reporter] You can stay in Madrid with us!”

On the other hand, Bayern Munich coach, Thomas Tuchel blamed the linesman for an incorrect decision for the defeat. But he sent a congratulatory message to Real Madrid.

Tuchel said: “We are almost through, it’s almost there and there was a very unusual mistake from our best player for the equaliser then we conceded the second one in stoppage time.

“Then we scored one and there was a disastrous decision from the linesman and the referee. It feels like a betrayal in the end. There was a huge fight, we left everything on the pitch and we were almost there. Now we say congratulations to Real Madrid.

“The linesman says sorry but that does not help. To raise the flag in a moment like this. The referee sees we get the second ball and we get the shot – it’s a very, very bad decision. It’s against the rules. It’s a disaster. It’s hard to swallow but that’s the way it is.

“Yeah I felt more and more [in control] in the second half. You are never fully sure because it’s Real Madrid in Madrid. We could have been more clinical or calm in the opponent’s half. We started with a front four and all four has to go out with injury or cramp.

Real Madrid will be aiming to win a record 15th Champions League trophy, while Dortmund will be eyeing only their second triumph in the history of the competition when both sides meet in England next month.