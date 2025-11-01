Bayern Munich Defeat Leverkusen To Earn 15th Consecutive Victory

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Bayern Munich continued their stunning start to the Bundesliga season with a 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen to move five points clear at the top.

It was a ninth consecutive league win, and 15 in all competitions, for Vincent Kompany’s men, with the defending champions proving impossible to stop so far.

Serge Gnabry marked his 250th Bundesliga appearance with the opening goal in the 25th minute, slotting past Leverkusen goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

Six minutes later, Nicolas Jackson netted his first league goal for the club since joining on loan from Chelsea in the summer.

An own goal from Loic Bade compounded Leverkusen’s misery as their impressive run of 37 Bundesliga away games without defeat ended in emphatic fashion.

Jackson also had a goal disallowed for offside and headed another effort over the bar in a good performance leading the line, as Harry Kane was given a rare rest.

They extended their record run in Europe’s top five leagues to 15 wins in a row after setting a record on Wednesday with a 4-1 win over Cologne in the German Cup second round, improving on AC Milan’s 13 straight wins from 1992/3.

Bayern are in top spot on 27 points, five ahead of RB Leipzig.

Up next for Vincent Kompany’s men is a Champions League clash against PSG in Paris on Tuesday.