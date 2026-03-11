Bayero University Probes Student’s Online Misconduct Allegations

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Bayero University Kano (BUK) has launched a probe into allegations of online impersonation and financial misconduct involving one of its students, Ismail Sani.

The investigation follows a wave of public confessions from victims who said they were scammed.

The Director, Public Affairs of the University, Lamara Garba, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, stating that the university acknowledged the reports circulating on social media linking the student to acts of fraud.

The authority stressed that the personal actions of any individual do not represent the institution’s values, but assured that disciplinary action would be taken if the allegations are substantiated.

“The Management of Bayero University Kano has taken note of allegations currently circulating in a public commentary and on social media linking a person reported to be a student of the University to acts of online impersonation and financial misconduct.

“The Management wishes to state that Bayero University Kano maintains strict standards of conduct, discipline, and character for all students throughout the duration of their studies”, the statement said.

The statement added that any conduct capable of bringing the name and reputation of the University into disrepute is treated with the utmost seriousness.

“The University also wishes to emphasise that the personal actions of any individual student do not represent the values or character of Bayero University Kano as an institution.

The scandal gained traction after US-based Nigerian academic, Professor Farooq Kperogi, revealed that he had been repeatedly duped by someone posing as “Halima Tahir,” a supposed 300-level microbiology student at BUK.

Kperogi said he later discovered that the person behind the identity was actually Ismail Sani, a veterinary medicine student at the university.

He said Sani initially approached him in 2024 claiming to be a newly admitted student in need of tuition support.

“I helped him without asking for verification. He later made more requests, including money for an old woman’s medicine. Then he reappeared as ‘Halima Tahir’ to scam me again,” Kperogi wrote.

Kperogi said digital evidence, including email addresses, receipts, and JAMB registration slips, tied the scammer to Sani, despite being confronted with the evidence, Sani allegedly denied wrongdoing.

“He is clearly a dangerous, well-practiced scammer. Or perhaps mentally unwell. Whatever the case, he does not belong in polite society. He belongs in prison, or somewhere he cannot harm people,” Kperogi said.

This also followed social media outcry by his victims, most of whom are popular social media influencers, who claimed they were confronted with emotional pleas, religious invocations, and fabricated stories designed to elicit sympathy and financial support.

However, the University said it has commenced a preliminary inquiry to ascertain the facts surrounding the matter. It added that the appropriate University authorities are reviewing the issue in line with the institution’s established rules and disciplinary procedures governing students’ conduct.

The Management also commended Kperogi and other well-meaning individuals who extend financial support to students in need. It also urged the public to allow the investigative process to proceed without speculation or the spread of unverified information.