BBNaija: Don Jazzy, Cubana Chief Priest, Others Predict Season 7 Winner

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ final week is here, and the finalists are Phyna, Bryann, Daniella, Bella, Adekunle and Chichi after the last two riders-Chizzy and Rachel- were evicted Friday night.

Some Nigerian celebrities, including Don Jazzy and Cubana Chief Priest, have predicted likely winner and runner-up for this year’s edition.

However, some of the housemates predicted by the celebrities to win the season 7 are no longer in the race, having been evicted.

Mavin Boss, Don Jazzy in a tweet on 22 September identified five housemates likely to win the Big Brother Naija, 2022 edition.

Don Jazzy;

Doyin—Evicted

Bryan—Housemate

Bella—Housemate

Allyson—Evicted

Hermes —Evicted

Don Jazzy made this known when asked if he was related to Allyson, and he said, “I like her too. I like Doyin, Bryan, Bella, Allyson and Hermes. Anyone wey win we go pop champagne. #bbnaija,”

Celebrity Bar Man, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest is rooting for Bryann

He shared a video of a fan voting Bryann and went on to ask her to send her account number to get a cash gift of N500k

He further encouraged more people to vote for the BBNaija housemate to stand a chance of winning N500k as well.

The winner of Big Brother Naija season 6, Hazel Oyeze Onou aka Whitemoney, had also named four possible winners of this year’s “Level Up” show.

He made prediction in a tweet posted on his verified page, saying he supports Phyna, Bryann, Hermes, and Bella to win the grand prize.

The tweet read; ”Been watching #BBNaijaSeason7 for a while now, and in no order, these are the housemates I am stanning, Phyna, Bryann, Hermes and Bella.”

Ex- BBNaija Season 6 housemate, Pere Egbi, also predicted the winner of the reality TV show.

According to his tweet, “Phyna will win this, Bryan will be 1st runner up. Adekunle will be 2nd runner up.”

But in a recent poll he claimed to have conducted, Bryann led the pack with 44.3% while his earlier predicted winner, Phyna, followed with 35.5%.

I want to see something. Pick your winner — Pere Egbi ✊🏾 (@PereEgbi) September 26, 2022

Big Brother Naija reality star and the first woman to win the show in 2019 season, Mercy Eke, has also predicted another woman would win the grand prize.

She said, “I’m the only woman to have won the grand prize in the competition for Big Brother Nigeria. Like I always tell people, it’s a game. It’s not a do or die affair and at the end of the day, there can only be one winner.

“I tried my best, and Africa and Nigeria were behind me; and they crowned me. I don’t know how other women see it but for me, I am happy and I can’t wait to welcome the next female winner because my back is already hurting me. I need someone else to join me on that seat. It’s hard to be the only female winner; so, I pray a woman wins this year’s Big Brother Naija.”

The winner of the ‘Level up’ edition will be announced on Sunday.

The winner will walk away with N100 million in cash and gifts.