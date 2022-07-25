BBNaija: Eloswag Emerges First Head Of House

55 SHARES Share Tweet

Eloswag has emerged as the first Head of House (HoH) of Big Brother Naija season seven.

He was declared HoH by Big Brother after emerging as the winner of the Head of House game on Monday.

Before the game, Big Brother allowed level 1 and 2 housemates from both houses to meet each other for the first time in the arena.

After hugs and exchange of pleasantries, the 24 housemates settled in for the HoH game with instructions coming from Biggie.

Big Brother announced that if a Housemate from one level wins the HOH title, all Housemates from that level would gain automatic immunity for the week.

Housemates with the worst performance will be given the title ‘Tail of the House’ which may hold some responsibilities or yield rewards. The Head of House also enjoys the privilege of nominating housemates for possible eviction.

During the HoH game, housemates were given ping pong balls to move from one end of the room to the other using the pipes provided by Biggie. The aim was for housemates to make sure that they transport as many balls as they could.

After tallying the score, Khalid, Byann, Cyph, Eloswag and Dotun moved to the next round of the game.

Dotun and Khalid were subsequently disqualified for ignoring the rules while Eloswag, Bryann and Cyph moved to the final round.

After a tense few minutes, Eloswag was announced as the first Head of House for the week.

Bella also got the title of Tail of House for coming last in the contest.