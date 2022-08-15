BBNaija: Eloswag Nominates 7 Housemates For Eviction As He Wins Head Of House Again

Big Brother Naija Level 1 housemate, Eloswag, on Monday won the Head of House (HoH) challenge for the second time in four weeks.

Eloswag, who was the first HoH of the season, defeated other housemates in the challenge to emerge as the leader for the week.

The HoH challenge had the housemates arrange a jigsaw puzzle of their pictures for seven minutes with a reference picture provided to guide them.

Bryan, Hermes, and Eloswag made it to the second phase of the challenge where they were made to guess the number of broomsticks in a bunch of brooms.

Eloswag guessed correctly and was declared the winner of the challenge.

Following his emergence as Head of House, he nominated Chizzy, Daniella, Kess, Modella, Pharmsavi, Amaka, and Groovy for possible eviction this week.

At least one of the nominated housemates will be evicted during the live eviction show on Sunday.

So far, four housemates have been evicted with 23 others still in the contest for the grand prize of N100 million.