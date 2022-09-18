BBNaija: Evicted Allysyn Wants To Wait For End Of Show To Decide On Her Relationship With Hermes, Adekunle

Allysyn, one of the housemates evicted from the Big Brother Naija reality TV show on Sunday, avoided making a declarative statement on what would become of her relationship with Hermes and Adekunle when the show ends in two weeks’ time.

Allysyn, who was evicted alongside Dotun during the live eviction show, spoke against the backdrop of her ‘love triangle’ with the two male housemates.

The show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced Allysyn and Dotun’s eviction shortly after Biggie told last week’s evicted housemates to leave a room they were kept in.

Last week, Big Brother introduced a twist called the ‘Level 3 Game Play’ where the evicted housemates became guests in a separate house, but the twist didn’t apply to Allysyn and Dotun who were removed from the show today.

Meanwhile, Allysyn had predicted her eviction from the show during her ‘Diary Session’ with Biggie. She said that while she would like to remain in the Game, the other nominated housemates that she is up against have more substantial support bases.

Speaking during their separate diary sessions, other nominated housemates – Adekunle, Dotun, Hermes, and Sheggz – told Biggie that they had 50 percent chance of surviving today’s evictions.

Dotun told Big Brother that he was looking forward to remaining in the house and winning the weekly Head of House game.