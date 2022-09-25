BBNaija: Groovy, Sheggz, Hermes Evicted From Show

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemates Groovy, Sheggz, and Hermes have been evicted from the reality TV show.

After spending nine weeks in the house, the evicted housemates were removed 7 days before the finale.

Groovy, the first housemate evicted on Sunday, said that his relationship with Phyna is genuine.

The host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced their eviction during the live show on Sunday after they secured the least votes from viewers.

Recall that Adekunle, Bella, Bryann, Groovy, Hermes, and Sheggz were nominated for this week’s eviction.

The show, which started with a double launch on July 23 and 24, has seen twenty housemates out of the Big Brother Naija house.

This season’s winner will take home a grand prize worth N100 million that includes N50 million cash and other exciting prizes.

The quest to find the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 7 ‘Level Up’ edition is now closer than ever with the show coming to an end on October 2, 2022.