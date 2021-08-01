BBNaija Housemates Fail To Identify Maria, Pere As Wild Cards

The BBNaija season six housemates failed to identify the two wild cards among them.
It could be recalled that the housemates were tasked to study themselves and fish these two wild cards.
Organisers of the show had on Thursday revealed to viewers of the show that the wild cards are Maria and Pere.
Most of the housemates chose Liquorose, JayPaul, Beatrice, and Yerins. Check out the names each housemate chose as their wild cards.
Whitemoney – Liquorose and Pere
Princess – Beatrice and Yerins
Niyi – JayPaul and Liquorose
Arin – JayPaul and Liquorose
JayPaul – Emmanuel and Beatrice
Cross – JayPaul and Liquorose
Angel – JayPaul and Liquorose
Saga – JayPaul and Liquorose
Tega – Emmanuel and Saskay
Emmanuel – JayPaul and Liquorose
Liquorose – Beatrice and Yerins
Yerins – Yousef and Princess
Sammie – Beatrice and Yerins
Jackie B – Beatrice and Yerins
Saskay – Liquorose and Yerins
Boma – Beatrice and Yerins
Yousef – JayPaul and Beatrice
Peace –
Nini – Liquorose and JayPaul
Beatrice – JayPaul and Arin
The two wild cards were also given the opportunity to guess which of their fellow housemates guessed their names as the wild cards.
For Maria, she mentioned Whitemoney and JayPaul which was way out of the list.
Pere also mentioned Whitemoney and JayPaul which was partly right because Whitemoney mentioned his name, however, JayPaul didn’t.