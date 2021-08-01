BBNaija Housemates Fail To Identify Maria, Pere As Wild Cards

The BBNaija season six housemates failed to identify the two wild cards among them.

It could be recalled that the housemates were tasked to study themselves and fish these two wild cards.

Organisers of the show had on Thursday revealed to viewers of the show that the wild cards are Maria and Pere.

Most of the housemates chose Liquorose, JayPaul, Beatrice, and Yerins. Check out the names each housemate chose as their wild cards.

Whitemoney – Liquorose and Pere

Princess – Beatrice and Yerins

Niyi – JayPaul and Liquorose

Arin – JayPaul and Liquorose

JayPaul – Emmanuel and Beatrice

Cross – JayPaul and Liquorose

Angel – JayPaul and Liquorose

Saga – JayPaul and Liquorose

Tega – Emmanuel and Saskay

Emmanuel – JayPaul and Liquorose

Liquorose – Beatrice and Yerins

Yerins – Yousef and Princess

Sammie – Beatrice and Yerins

Jackie B – Beatrice and Yerins

Saskay – Liquorose and Yerins

Boma – Beatrice and Yerins

Yousef – JayPaul and Beatrice

Peace –

Nini – Liquorose and JayPaul

Beatrice – JayPaul and Arin

The two wild cards were also given the opportunity to guess which of their fellow housemates guessed their names as the wild cards.

For Maria, she mentioned Whitemoney and JayPaul which was way out of the list.

Pere also mentioned Whitemoney and JayPaul which was partly right because Whitemoney mentioned his name, however, JayPaul didn’t.