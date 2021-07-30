BBNaija Housemates Get Rewards For First Task Completion

Celebrities
By Justina Simon

Big Brother Naija has rewarded the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemates on the successful completion of their first tasks.

The housemates on Friday presented a theatrical performance to show Nigeria’s diverse culture.

The theatrical presentation by the housemates was a fusion of drama, song, and dance, ranging from diverse cultures.

A jacuzzi party at the Big Brother garden was what they got as reward for the completion of the task.

Biggie also revealed that the drinks for the party have been provided.

For the completion of their task, Biggie gave the housemates permission to open their envelopes which contain their Abeg naira.

Biggie said, “Head of House, there is a stool with an envelope containing some Abeg naira to be distributed for the whole house.”

