BBNaija: I Dated A Man For 4 Years Without Knowing He Was Married–Princess

By Justina Simon

One of the housemates of Big Brother Naija season 6 edition, Princess has revealed to her fellow housemate, Niyi, how she dated a man for four years only to find out that he was married.

She said this during a conversation with her fellow housemate, Niyi.

Princess revealed that the discovery was one of the major heartbreaks she has experienced in her life.

She explained that it took her four years to realize that that man was married to another woman who was not residing with him in Abuja.

She described the man as “caring and financially supportive” during the time they dated, adding that she could no longer continue the relationship because of his marital status.

The indigene of Imo State, who is also a taxi driver, told Niyi that when the man realised how serious she was with her plan to end the relationship, he requested that she returned all that he has given her.

Princess explained that she had to return everything her ex-boyfriend gave her, and also told her family members that she no longer operate the cosmetics business he opened for her.

Responding, Niyi revealed to her that he is also married with a child, adding that as someone who is experienced, he has held several relationship talks with many of the housemates.

