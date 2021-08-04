Bbnaija: I want to be pregnant this year–Princess tells housemates

BBNaija 2021 ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate Princess Francis, has disclosed to her fellow housemates that she wants to be pregnant this year.

The 30 years, Imo State-born, who is an e-hailing service driver and a business owner made this known in a conversation with other contestant Jackie B and Tega on Wednesday night.

Princess, who ran a taxi business in Abuja before going into the house, has revealed her plans to become a mother “with or without a husband.”

She said: “I want to get this year and have a child with or without a husband. This year, it has to happen this year.”

Her surprised housemates also suggested she could do IVF.

Recall that Princess had revealed to her fellow housemate, Niyi, how she dated a man for four years only to find out that he was married.

Princess noted that the discovery was one of the major heartbreaks she has experienced in her life.

Today is day 12, but the season six housemates are beginning to make more revelations as the day passes by.