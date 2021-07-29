BBNaija: ‘It Is Killing Me’ – Maria No Longer Comfortable Pretending To Be Real Housemate

The ongoing Big Brother Naija reality TV show took an interesting turn on Thursday as viewers discovered who among the 22 housemates were fake housemates, otherwise known as ‘wild cards’.

Maria and Pere confirmed during their separate ‘diary sessions’ that they were the ‘wild cards’.

Maria was, however, shocked to discover that she was not the only fake housemate in the season six edition of the show tagged ‘Shine Ya Eye’.

She also revealed that she was no longer comfortable pretending to be real to her fellow housemates, saying it was “killing” her and making her “nervous”.

She told Big Brother, “I don’t have to hide while playing [the game] but it is killing me. I’m not going to lie, obviously I wouldn’t have taken part… It is killing me, they [fellow housemates] are really lovely people, I’m not just saying, they really are, I’m not going to lie.”

Maria admitted that she was “doing a great job” with the pretense, but noted that “it is not part of me because I’m not a good liar.”

She added, “I don’t think they are suspecting me but I’m not going to lie, it is killing me. I’m not proud of it…because I’m constantly lying.”

As part of the game, the fake housemates would be evicted during the weekend live eviction show if the other housemates were able to identify them.

Should the ‘wild cards’ remain in the house after the weekend eviction show, they would be given exclusive power to nominate other housemates for eviction.

But Maria thinks the other housemates would not fail at guessing who the ‘wild cards’ are.

She continued: “I don’t feel good about it [lying], I’m quite nervous because the weekends are approaching, yeah! and I think they are not going to fail and I don’t know how I will feel about the next step.”

On her shock when she discovered that there was another fake housemate apart from herself, Maria said: “But Big Brother you didn’t tell me that there’s another ‘wildcard’ because there are two of us.”