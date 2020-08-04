BBNaija: Ka3na Speaks on Affair With Praise 2 Days After Eviction (Video)

53 SHARES Share Tweet

A recently evicted housemate in the ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown edition, Kate Jones aka ‘Ka3na’ has finally opened up on her relationship with fellow housemate, Praise Nelson.

According to Ka3na, she fell in love with Praise’s personality during their first day in the house while they were introducing themselves to each other, and then took interest in him.

She also talked about the night she spent with him, revealing that they had to cuddle to keep each other warm because the house was cold.

The 26-year-old entrepreneur, who was voted out of the show on Sunday, also spoke with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the show’s host, on her experience in the ‘Lockdown House’ as well as her future plans.

“I’m looking forward to a better life, normally, my family and friends would often say I needed to cut down my temperament; the bossy life, cause as they said I bossed people around a lot,” she said.

“So before the lockdown, I had this plan in my head that I was just going to be a sweet person. Then we got locked down (quarantine) for two weeks. There was no room for strategy.”

“The very first night in the house was cold. We did the introduction. I just fell in love with Praise’s personality for the fact that he was proud of what he does for a living,” she said.

“He had a son. I loved his energy and vibe. When everywhere was freezing, he was like, ‘Ka3na, come over let’s cuddle. It was just cuddling and all.”

On her post-BBNaija plan, Ka3na said she looks to purchase a property in Nigeria to start her fashion company.

“I moved from South Africa last year. My plan was to buy a property, starting up my own fashion company. There’s no way I would invest so much money when I haven’t sold my name,” she added.

“The plan was to put the name out there. It’s something that is going to take time. But I’ll make sure I achieve everything I set out to achieve. I’m also looking forward to starting my talk show.”

Watch the video below: