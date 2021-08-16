BBNaija: Maria Barred From Luxurious Lounge After Becoming New Head Of House

Maria has emerged as the fourth Head of House, on the season 6 edition of the Big Brother Naija show.

She was announced as the new Head of house after she was able to get the highest point of 28, in the dice game of chance.

However, the Head of House challenge is one that no one can predict or practice towards winning.

Maria becoming the Head of House means that she is exempted from being nominated for possible eviction this week and would be entitled to the luxurious lounge and a deputy HOH.

According to Biggie, she will be denied the privilege of staying in the luxurious Head of House lounge, because of the punishment placed on her.

