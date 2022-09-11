BBNaija: More Twist As Doyin, Eloswag, Chomzy ‘Evicted’ From Show

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

– Evicted Housemates Moved To ‘Level 3’ House

Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemates Doyin, Eloswag, and Chomzy have been evicted from the reality TV show but to stay in ‘Level 3’ house as guests.

Doyin was the first housemate to be evicted during Sunday’s live show followed by Eloswag and Chomzy after getting the least votes from viewers.

The host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who announced their eviction during the live show on Sunday introduced Biggie’s latest twist; the ‘Level 3 Game Play’.

This saw the introduction of a brand-new ‘Level (house)’ and it will be home to the housemates evicted tonight.

The new house includes the main lounge, one open-plan Kitchen with a dining area, a common bath area, two toilets, and one bedroom.

Meanwhile, the guests will no longer be running for the N100m grand prize but are eligible to earn bonuses from sponsored tasks.

The twist is unbeknown to them and the 13 remaining housemates. They will occupy Level 3 until 18 September at the very least, partaking in normal house activities such as diary sessions, tasks, and Head of House Games.

Furthermore, nominations will remain the same, but no one in the house would know if the House Guests are Evicted or not.

The BBNaija season 7 edition commenced with 24 housemates on two Levels of the House (Level 1 and Level 2). The Levels were later merged to create one House, and all the housemates moved into the former Level 1 House on 21 August.

Since then, the former Level 2 house has remained vacant, until now. Level 2 has now become Level 3; a home for the Evicted Housemates. These Housemates will no longer be referred to as such but as House Guests.

The evicted housemates earlier spoke about their chances of survival before the evictions

Doyin told Biggie, “Big brother I don’t have a good feeling about it, to be honest, my chances are saying if zero was I’m not going home and 10 was I’m going home maybe I will say 9, I think I’m going home.”

For Eloswag, “There will be a lot of shocks, the game too will be affected and housemates will just be like what’s happening.

Chomzy, “If I’m to rate maybe I will say, 60%.”

The evicted housemates only spent 50 days in the Big Brother Naija’s house before they were nominated for eviction alongside Bella, Bryann, Phyna, Riders, Rachel, and Chizzy on Monday.

Meanwhile, Bella and Sheggz received a strike each from Big Brother before the live eviction show.

Bella got her first strike for throwing a plate of food at Rachel, while Sheggz received the first strike also for disregarding Big Brother’s rules and failing to perform his punishment as the tail of house duties seriously.

This means if Bella and Sheggz get two more Strikes, they will be disqualified from the House.