BBNaija: Nini, Tega Tear Each Other Apart Over Empty Seat.

Two ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemates Nini and Tega on Friday clashed over an empty seat at the Big Brother Naija house.

The fight started after Tega picked a seat that Nini was resting her feet on without giving her prior notice.

Nini, however claimed that the act was not only impolite but also annoying.

“If I pulled a seat off your leg, how would you feel? Did I intrude on your space? We gotta give each other respect, girl,” Nini said.

She continued, “How would you pull a seat when my seat is on it? And I’m wearing a skirt.”

Tega answered her, “If you want to talk to me, talk to me direct”

“I just spoke to you directly, girl. I’m not scared of you, Tega,” Nini retorted.

The verbal battle continued between the duo as Nini kept on lambasting Tega.

But the latter continued to insist that Nini should confront her directly.

Tega said, “The seat is not yours. I spoke to the person who was sitting on the seat. Normally, you will take your leg off because she has already given me the seat.”

“Did you tell me to take my leg off? So you’re just gonna pull a seat off my leg. Okay, since we’re doing that now, you’re just gonna pull a seat off my leg because the owner said you should take it. You sound stupid,” Nini said.