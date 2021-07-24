BBNaija Organisers Refuse To Read Fans Messages On Twitter

As the ‘Shine Ya Eyes’ edition of the BBNAIJA season six began on Saturday night, organisers of the show failed to read messages sent in by fans through the micro-blogging platform Twitter.

The move may have been part of measures put in place by organisers of the show to comply with the Federal Government’s ban on Twitter.

Many BBNaija fans who had used Virtual Private Network (VPN) applications to bypass restrictions to Twitter could not have their messages read during the opening ceremony of the show.

The Federal Government had June 4, suspended the operations of Twitter in Nigeria, accusing it of undermining national security.

THE WHISTLER observed that during the opening show on Saturday night,the host of the reality TV programme, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, only read comments from the BBNaija official Facebook page.

This is against the practice in previous editions where messages of fans were read mostly from Twitter handles.

THE WHISTLER had reported that this year’s edition of BBNaija will run for 72 days and ends on October 3, 2021.

Housemates are expected to battle for N90m worth of prizes as announced earlier by the organizes.

The housemates would spend 72 days in the Big Brother House while contesting against each other for the grand prize of N90m.