BBNaija: Pharmsavi ‘Completely Shocked’ After Eviction Alongside Kess

Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemates Kess and Pharmsavi have been evicted from the reality TV show.

Kess was the first housemate to be evicted during Sunday’s live show followed by Pharmsavi. They had secured the least votes — 11.10% and 7.95 respectively

The host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced their eviction during the live show on Sunday.

The evicted housemates only spent 29 days (4 weeks) in Big Brother Naija’s house before they were nominated for eviction alongside Chizzy, Daniella, Mondell, Amaka, and Groovy.

So far, seven housemates have been evicted with 21 others still in the contest for the grand prize of N100 million.

During their ‘Eviction Diary Session’ today, Kess expressed confidence that he would not be leaving tonight.

On his part, Pharmssvi told Biggie that he tries not to think too much about the possibility of his eviction.

After his eviction, he said, “I never expected, I was completely shocked,” adding that he wished to take his relationship with Diana seriously.

Meanwhile, the host revealed that Level 1 and Level 2 housemates will be merged tonight, as the show will only be streaming on Channel 199 going forward.