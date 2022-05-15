BBNaija Reality TV Show Begins Season 7 Audition 

Big Brother Naija, a reality TV show, is set to begin its audition for the seventh edition.

The organizers announced on the official Instagram page (@bigbronaija) of the show on Sunday that application for the next set of participants is now open.

The post read, “Biggie is calling you back home. #BBNaija Season 7 auditions are officially open

“Are you the next Efe, Miracle, Mercy, Laycon, or Whitemoney? This is your time to show Biggie what you’re all about.”

Contestants are advised to visit the official Big Brother Naija website to apply.

BBNaija is a Nigerian reality competition television series based on the Big Brother television franchise, where contestants live in an isolated house, do things together and compete for a large cash prize and other material prizes given at the end of the show by avoiding being evicted.

However, the show has produced winners like Katung Aduwak (season 1 2006), Michael Ejeba, simply known as Efe(season 2 2017), Miracle Igbokwe(season 3 2018), Mercy Eke (season 4 2019), Laycon (season 5 2020) and Whitemoney (season 6 2021) is open for season 7 audition.

The first season of the reality show aired in 2006 and was won by a scriptwriter and production assistant, Katung Aduwak, who went home with the grand prize of $100,000.

The winner of the 6th edition, Whitemoney, walked away with a N90 million prize.