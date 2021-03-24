BBNaija Reality TV Show Returns With N90m Star Prize

39 SHARES Share Tweet

Big Brother Naija, a popular reality TV show is set to begin the sixth edition of the series.

Multi-choice Nigeria has announced that a grand prize of N90m will go to the winner of the sixth edition of the reality TV show.

Recall, that the grand prize for BBNaija 5th edition for 2020 was N85m, which was won by Laycon. It premiered on July 19, 2020 on Africa Magic and had live feed on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29.

Ex-housemate Ebuka Obi-Uchendu from season one would also be returning as host.

BBNaija is a Nigerian reality competition television series, based on the Big Brother television franchise, where contestants live in an isolated house, do things together and compete for a large cash prize and other material prizes, at the end of the show by avoiding being evicted

On the return of the sixth edition of BBNaija reality TV show, MultiChoice Nigeria, on Wednesday announced that it is offering customers on its DStv and GOtv platforms the opportunity to be among the first to be auditioned.

It said intending participants for the BBNaija sixth edition show that are 21 years an above and of Nigerian nationality with a valid Nigerian passport, will be given the opportunity of early Auditioning when they subscribe on any of the DStv Bouquet.

They are to subscribe on DSTV Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam, Yanga package, GOtv Max or Jolli package between March 24 and March 31 2021.