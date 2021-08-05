BBNaija S6: I Feel Guilty For My Grand-Mum’s Death, Angel Weeps As She Recount Past Deeds

Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate, Angel has broken down in tears at the garden, saying that she has spent all her life fighting to survive.

She also recounted past experiences that made her guilty and sad during a chat with one of the housemates, Arin.

During her sober moments at the BBNaija house, Arin was there to console her and encourage her.

Angel recalled how badly she treated her great grandmother when she was young and blamed herself for the old woman’s death.

“I feel so guilty. Maybe because I’m older now, and I have more awareness, so I just ask myself, ‘Why did you do that?’ ‘Why were you lashing out so bad?’

“I feel so bad for myself because of something I did. I feel that it’s because of how I treated my great granny that’s why God took her from me,” Angel cried.

While consoling her, Arin said, “You can cry and it’s okay to feel this way but you can’t give up on yourself. It’s supposed to be tough in this way.

“Angel, you were ten. How could you have treated her? What could you have done? I don’t understand. You yelled at her when she pooped on herself, okay?

“I know you want to make up for it but because she is dead now, you’re feeling that guilt. You actually have to forgive yourself and I don’t think you can do it on your own because this is not something that occurred in a silo and it’s okay to feel this way,’”