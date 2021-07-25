BBNaija S6: Male Housemates To Welcome Female Counterparts With Pranks

The season six male housemates of Big Brother Naija reality TV show, have revealed how they are going to welcome the female contestants to the BBNaija House today.

The BBNaija Season 6 ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition started on Saturday with the organizers of the show revealing only the male housemates.

The female housemates are expected to join them in the house today.

During a chat in the house, the guys revealed the prank they will play on the ladies on their arrival.

Commenting on the prank to use, one of the housemates, Pere, said they will pose as ushers and direct all the females into a certain room as they step into the house.

The others said they won’t say a word to the ladies but make hand gestures directing them to take a passage into a room.

One of the housemates, Emmanuel, said the ladies, on entering into the house, will know that the guys have already been there before them.

Pere said based on the plan, the guys will use clothes to hide their identities.

This might make the ladies, who must be familiar with previous seasons of the reality TV show, mistake them for the Ninjas who usually feature in the show.

“Big Brother can tell us to do it. You know it’s possible,” Emmanuel said as the guys expressed excitement about the plan.

“He doesn’t even need to tell us. He can hear us and knows we are going to do it,” Pere responded.