BBNaija S7: Beauty Receives Strike As Two Fake Housemates Join Reality Show

Two fake housemates, Deji and Modella, have been introduced to the Big Brother Naija season 7 ‘Level Up’ edition.

While Deji was added to the Level One house, Modella will hope to create an impact in Level Two house.

The BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, while unveiling the fake housemates during the live show on Sunday said the addition is to spice things up for the viewing pleasure of fans. According to the host, the duo is just in the house to entertain viewers and can’t be voted out till they leave the show.

Deji who hails from Lagos promised to be real and spontaneous and put his faith on his hot body to keep the game sizzling.

Modella, a YouTuber and actress from Osun State, described herself as the content queen the house needs.

Meanwhile, one of the housemates, Beauty, has been issued a strike by Big Brother for violent conduct during an altercation with fellow housemate, Ilebaye.

Biggie who gathered the housemates at the lounge before the live show noted that both housemates flouted the rules of the game.

While Beauty got a strike, Ilebaye was given a stern warning by Biggie.

Beauty had yanked off Ilebayi’s wig during their heated quarrel.