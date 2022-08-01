BBNaija S7: Hermes Emerges Head of House, Nominates Five Housemates For Eviction

By Justina Simon

Big Brother Naija housemate, Hermes, has emerged as Head of House (HoH) for week two of the ‘Level Up’ season 7 edition.

He was declared HoH by Big Brother after emerging as the winner of the Head of House games contested by both the level 1 and 2 housemates on Monday.

With his emergence, Hermes has automatically saved the Level 1 housemates from possible eviction.

The position also gives him the privilege of nominating five housemates from level 2 house for possible eviction this weekend.

When called to the Diary Room for his pick, he nominated Amaka, Phyna, Christy O, Cyph, and Khalid for possible eviction.

At least one of the nominated housemates will be evicted from Biggies House during the Sunday live show.

